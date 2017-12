Tamika Scott had a small wardrobe malfunction during a recent performance in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to TMZ, the quartet was in the middle of doing a dance breakdown when Tamika just couldn’t get her jumpsuit off fast enough while on stage. The clothing got caught on the chair and honey took a fall. But of course, she got right back up like a true Veteran and went on with the show.

Press play and peep the fall if you’re nosey like me.

