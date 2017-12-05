Matt Lauer’s Wife Takes The Kids And Leaves Him

KYSDC.Com

Last week. Matt Lauer was let go from the “Today” show after sexual harassment scandals came out. According to Page Six, his wife, Annette Roque has left their Hampton home and is headed to the Netherlands. Roque and Lauer have been married for 20 years and share three children.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A source said, “Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the US and gone to her family in her native country.” Roque hasn’t said much since the news came out and Lauer hasn’t spoken out about his marriage. In 2006, Roque filed for divorce after mentioning “cruel and inhumane” treatment by Lauer.

In 2006, Roque allegedly stayed in the marriage after offering her $5 million. Reports say, “Matt needed to stay in the marriage to keep his reputation as America’s nicest dad. He is in fact a great, and very doting dad to his kids, but he is also a terrible husband.” We will keep you updated on what happens with this story.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Matt Lauer, Russell Simmons, Jay-Z & Kanye West & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why There’s No Use Feeling Bad For Matt Lauer [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Will Tamron Hall Head Back To “Today” Show?

The Latest: