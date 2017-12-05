Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

President Obama Beat Donald Trump At Twitter With A Single Tweet

Trump didn't even come close to making the cut.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.

Source: Pool / Getty

While the world continues to pray that one day Trump’s Twitter account will be shut down permanently, President Obama‘s tweets have the exact opposite effect. In fact, according to the latest reports, he’s got the most liked tweet of 2017.

On August 12, 2017, Obama responded to white supremacist marches with a photo of himself and children of different races, adding as a caption “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

To date, the tweet has over 4.5 million likes and nearly 2 million retweets. But the winning doesn’t stop there—three of the nine most retweeted tweets this year belong to Obama too. See the full list here and if you missed that interview with the (hero?) who shut down Trump’s Twitter account for a few moments, check that out here.

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January. Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we're still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos