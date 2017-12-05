President Obama Beat Donald Trump At Twitter With A Single Tweet

While the world continues to pray that one day Trump’s Twitter account will be shut down permanently, President Obama‘s tweets have the exact opposite effect. In fact, according to the latest reports, he’s got the most liked tweet of 2017.
On August 12, 2017, Obama responded to white supremacist marches with a photo of himself and children of different races, adding as a caption “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm
To date, the tweet has over 4.5 million likes and nearly 2 million retweets. But the winning doesn’t stop there—three of the nine most retweeted tweets this year belong to Obama too. See the full list here and if you missed that interview with the (hero?) who shut down Trump’s Twitter account for a few moments, check that out here.
1. We'll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.
2. And let's not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.
5. He was never afraid to have a good time.
6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs.
7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.
8. Plus, he's all about b-ball.
9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.
10. Despite his insane schedule, he's a pretty hands on dad.
11. ... And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.
12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we're thankful.
13. He gave us hope...
The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January.
Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we're still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.