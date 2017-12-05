Are You Feelin’ It? Nike Set To Drop ‘Black History Month’ Themed Air Force Ones In 2018

February 2018 is going to be a lit month for Black people.
Not only is it Black History Month, but the highly anticipated Marvel film Black Panther drops on February 16th, plus Nike recently revealed their new Nike Air Force 1 High. The new Forces are apart of the shoe company’s 2018 Black History Month collection and the design is inspired by the Pan-African flag.
Folks on social media had mixed reviews about the innovative sneaker:
But what are your thoughts on the Black History Month inspired Air Force 1 High?
