Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth + Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Kenya Moore visited The Wendy Williams Show this morning and threw some shade at her Real Housewives Of Atlanta co-star Kim Zolciak. Kenya accused Kim of being jealous of her because she still has her original face. Yikes.

#KenyaMoore dishes on #KimZolciakBiermann’s tweet about her daughter #BrielleBiermann, and whether she’s pregnant! 👀 #RHOA A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:14am PST

In case you missed it, Kim verbally attacked Kenya on last week’s episode of RHOA then got offended when Kenya accused her of pimping out her daughter for John Legend tickets.

On another note, Kenya addressed rumors about her IVF treatments and said she is indeed trying to get pregnant. Kenya didn’t confirm nor deny that she is pregnant, but assured fans she will let them know when the time is right.

Were sending happy vibes Kenya’s way.

