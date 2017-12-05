WATCH: Side Chick Stands By As Wife Goes Off On Cheating Husband

The latest viral clip shows three adults engaged in a messy love triangle.

A patron at an unknown restaurant, captured the moment when a wife confronts her husband and his side chick.

“Give me a reason, ” you can hear the pained woman yelling.

The alleged side chick sits by idly, tending to a toddler, as the woman continues to scream at her husband.

Geeze, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

