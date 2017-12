Radio One Originals

Would You Feel Some Type Of Way If Your Mate Asks To Go Through Your Phone? DJ 5’9 Asks The Tough Questions In “Some Type Of Way” Comment Below To Give us Your Thoughts!

RELATED: Some Type Of Way Episode 7 Ft. Vic Mensa: Hit ‘Em With The Prenup (Part 1)

RELATED: Some Type Of Way Episode 6: The Thanksgiving Episode

Also On 93.9 WKYS: