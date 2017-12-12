Shy Glizzy Drops “Quiet Storm” With The Fam In The Morning

On the heels of his first Grammy Nomination for his feature on “Crew” with Goldlink and Brent Fiyaz, Shy Glizzy drops his long awaited project “Quiet Storm.” on his 25th birthday. With appearances from his Glizzy Gang members 3 Glizzy, Goo Glizzy, and (RIP) 30 Glizzy plus Trey Songz and more, this looks to be a solid project. How has 2017 treated Young Jefe? How has he grown during his time in the limelight?

Glizzy shares all with The Fam In The Morning! Make sure you stream the project “Quiet Storm” on your favorite streaming platforms!

