Trey Songz Sued By Fan Over Assault

Trey Songz may have to cough up some serious schMONEY if this goes to court.

Back in August the Virginia born rapper pled guilty to two misdemeanors back in August for disturbing the peace and received 18 months of probation. He was ordered to take anger management classes but we’re not sure if they worked.

A fan in Philly says she bought tickets to meet the singer in the VIP section at Vanity Grand Caberet, but instead got a slap in the face. According to TMZ, the fan made an attempt to take picture with the star outside the venue as a last attempt but was attacked after he smacked her phone out of her hand and into her face, breaking her glasses.

She is suing the singer and the venue for up to $50,000 with claims that they knew Songz had a tendency “toward violence and negative interaction with the public.”

No comments from Trey Songz or his team as of yet.

