Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Meet Keisha Lance Bottoms, The Second Black Woman To Win Atlanta’s Mayoral Race

"I am just in awe of what God is able to do," Bottoms said to a crowd of her supporters on Tuesday night.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
6th Annual Gentlemen's Ball Royal Brunch

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

The city of Atlanta ushered in the end of the year with a new mayor-elect on Tuesday, former city council member, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bottoms a Democrat, secured the mayoral seat in a tight race against Mary Norwood, an Independent and fellow member of the city council. Bottoms led with 26 percent of the vote while Norwood had 21 percent. Norwood has since requested a recount, claiming that the margin was too small to call.

“I am just in awe of what God is able to do,” Bottoms said to a crowd of her supporters on Tuesday night. “I’m so honored to be your 60th mayor.

Bottoms will be the second Black woman to lead the city of Atlanta as mayor following Shirley Franklin, who served from 2002 to 2010.

According to the Associated Press, Bottoms led with less than one percent, which is the minimum needed for any opponent to call for a recount. Bottoms will replace current mayor Kasim Reed, who has served as the city’s mayor since 2010.

Bottoms is an accomplished lawyer who graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in communications and continued her academic journey with a juris doctor from Georgia State University.

The 47-year-old Atlanta resident is a wife and mother of four also served as the executive director of the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority.

SOURCE: ABC News

DON’T MISS:

Black Women Made Historic Wins Across The U.S. On Election Day 2017

Hold Your Wigs: ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta; Season 10 Trailer Is Here

Making History: African American Politicians Breaking Boundaries

10 photos Launch gallery

Making History: African American Politicians Breaking Boundaries

Continue reading Making History: African American Politicians Breaking Boundaries

Making History: African American Politicians Breaking Boundaries

November 7, 2017, was a breakthrough and historic day for African-Americans everywhere as the country witnessed history in the making. Take a look at these African-American politicians who are changing the face of politics today!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos