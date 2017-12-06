Chris Webber And His Wife Become Parents After Trying For Eight Years [PHOTOS]

KYSDC.Com

Chris Webber was a five-time NBA All Star that retired some years ago. While he accomplished many things in his career his dream was to become a father. According to Essence, Webber and his wife Erika tried for nearly eight years and received an amazing gift.

So thankful. After many years of trying and more than a few heartbreaks we were blessed with these little ones. Thank you @mrserikawebber pic.twitter.com/6Prf5WDWtj — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) June 4, 2017

His wife gave birth to twins and the couple couldn’t be happier. In an Instagram post, Webber wrote, “So thankful. After many years of trying and more than a few heartbreaks we were blessed with these little ones. Thank you @mrserikawebber.” His wife also shared a precious message about her babies.

Grateful… 7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when "they" tell you it's impossible… All in his time. Thank you to all of our family and friends and even strangers who shared our journey and kept us encouraged.❤❤😘 A post shared by Erika Webber (@mrserikawebber) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

She said, “: “Grateful… 8 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when “they” tell you it’s impossible…” Congratulations to Chris Webber and his wife and enjoy those babies!

