Chris Webber And His Wife Become Parents After Trying For Eight Years [PHOTOS]

Chris Webber was a five-time NBA All Star that retired some years ago. While he accomplished many things in his career his dream was to become a father. According to Essence, Webber and his wife Erika tried for nearly eight years and received an amazing gift.
His wife gave birth to twins and the couple couldn’t be happier. In an Instagram post, Webber wrote, “So thankful. After many years of trying and more than a few heartbreaks we were blessed with these little ones. Thank you @mrserikawebber.” His wife also shared a precious message about her babies.
She said, “: “Grateful… 8 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when “they” tell you it’s impossible…” Congratulations to Chris Webber and his wife and enjoy those babies!
