Governor Hogan To Tackle Repeat Offenders And Gangs In Baltimore

Last week, Governor Hogan vowed to step in and help Mayor Catherine Pugh get the crime issue in Baltimore under control. Keeping his work, yesterday he issued some plans, some even including new legislation.

During a press conference today, Gov. Hogan layed out his plan. You can read some of his plans.

“Today we are announcing the formation of a new Maryland criminal intelligence network to assist police and prosecutors in going after and taking down the people who are responsible for so much of the violence. This session we will be introducing additional tough anti-violent crime legislation including tougher gang laws, much tougher penalties for people who commit crimes with a gun and new truth in sentencing legislation which will insure people who repeatedly commit violent crimes, will no longer have their sentences suspended and just be let back out onto the streets.

In addition, here in Baltimore, we along with our federal partners will take a number of additional immediate steps to assist the Baltimore Police Department in getting violent repeat offenders off the streets of the city. Today affective immediately, I am directing the Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the Maryland Transit Administration Police and the Maryland Capitol Police to expand vehicular land and boat patrol tactics. This will establish a more visible police presence in high crime areas and those suffering from market increases in violent crimes. Affective immediately, the Maryland State Police will assist the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore City Sheriffs Department in serving high-priority warrants. I am tasking MSP to work with the locals to identify and focus on the highest priority, most dangerous and most violent of those warrants. I have also directed more than 200 state parole and probation officers to partner with and provide assistance to the Baltimore Police Department to track down, locate and arrest repeat violate criminals who have parole and probation violations.”

