20-Year-Old Mom Dies One Day After Flu Diagnosis

The loved ones of a 20-year-old Arizona mom are devastated after she was diagnosed with the flu and succumbed to the illness just one day later. Leaving behind two boys, 2-year-old A.J. and 6-month-old Jr., Alani “Joie” Murrieta‘s death was a complete shock to her family, as they all thought she would take the medicine she was prescribed and get better.
According to People, Murrieta was sent home from work on the Sunday after Thanksgiving because she was sick. The next day, her sister took her to urgent care where she was diagnosed with the flu. Murrieta was given an antiviral medication called Tamiflu. She went home to take it and rest, but her health deteriorated by the following morning.
The site goes on to say, “By the next morning, after spending much of the night coughing, she was having trouble breathing and spitting up a small amount of blood. Her family took her to Banner Estrella Medical Center where doctors ran tests and discovered her oxygen levels were dangerously low, and a scan that morning revealed Murrieta had developed pneumonia, an infection of the lungs. Doctors quickly gave her a dosage of intravenous antibiotics, but Murrieta passed out as fluid built up in her lungs. As staff tried to transport her to the ICU, Murrieta’s heart stopped, but doctors were able to resuscitate her. Just a short time later, her heart stopped for a second time as staff tried to place her on a ventilator.”
Doctors tried to revive Murrieta once more, but the family was eventually informed there was nothing more that could be done. Murrieta passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 28, one day after she was diagnosed. A friend tells People, “She was a beautiful person, she was caring and loving and always there for others. She was just a really good person.”
Our prayers are with Murrieta’s kids and loved ones at this time. Please visit their Go Fund Me page to donate to Murrieta’s funeral fund.
