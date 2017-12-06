This Viral Photo Of A Resilient Raleigh Couple Is The Epitome Of Black Love

“I never dreamed of my wedding… only dreamed of a beautiful marriage.” In this wonderful creative industry that I worked in, I focus so much on providing couple hours with a day of beautiful photography. To be honest, rarely do I stop to think about the day, weeks, months or years that follow a wedding day. So today I share with you what those years after can look like when true love exists. These are my parents: married for 47 years, they have triumphed over cancer…twice. Have raised two successful daughters. They have been poor together and rich together. They have fed, sheltered, and advised countless lost souls. They love with out expectation and give freely, whatever it is they have to offer. I am SO proud to call them Mom and Dad. They are the epitome of where I strive to be in my own marriage and a constant reminder that a wedding is only a day, but a marriage is forever. If you are one of the millions in love, or maybe one of the millions of broken-hearted that need a visual reminder that love always endures, I would love for you to share this as a way of letting my mom and dad know, they are an inspiration to anyone who wants, believes, or is in love. . . . . . #imagesbyamberr #raleigh #wedding #photographer #raleighwedding #raleighphotographer #raleighweddingphotographer #anniversary #marriagegoals #marriage #blacklove #growoldtogether #growoldwithme #aarpphoto #silverfox #risingtidesociety #love #truelove #wokeweddingpros #defytheodds #southernnoirweddings #blackweddingphotographers #blackweddingphotographer #blackbride1998 #soulsreconnected #happilyeverafter #aftertheaisle #wedclique #bustld #whimsicallywed
Nearly half of all married couples in the United States divorce in this day and age, so when Amber Robinson provided her followers with a visual reminder that true love still exists, it was duly needed.
Amber’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brewington, have been together for 47 years, fought two bouts of cancer together, and appear more in love than any couple we’ve ever seen.
Amber captioned the photo of her mom and dad in part, “If you are one of the millions in love, or maybe one of the millions of broken-hearted that need a visual reminder that love always endures, I would love for you to share this as a way of letting my mom and dad know, they are an inspiration to anyone who wants, believes, or is in love.”
