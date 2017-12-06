Patti LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out Because He “Didn’t Want To Upset The World”

Vocal powerhouse Patti LaBelle recently revealed the root of Luther Vandross’ closeted sexuality.

Gay rumors followed the ‘Never Too Much’ R&B star for most of his career but were never confirmed before his untimely death in 2005.

Now, fellow legendary singer, Patti LaBelle is revealing why Luther didn’t come out during his storied career.

“Basically, he did not want his mother to be…although she might have known, but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world,” LaBelle told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

LaBelle also implied that his devoted female fan base might’ve been thrown off by the announcement.

“He had a lot of lady fans and he told me he just didn’t want to upset the world,” she added.

You can watch the clip below:

#pattilabelle talks why #luthervandross never came out publicly #wwhl #andycohen A post shared by Andre Allen (@andresflava2.0) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

