Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

71-year-old former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown was just sentenced after cheating thousands of people out of money. These people believed they were donating to a charity, but that wasn’t the case. According to Essence, she now faces a 5-year prison sentence.
She pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of criminal charges that include mail fraud, wire fraud as well as falsifying tax returns. The donations were supposed to go to One Door For Education organization, which helps students pay for college and instead went to her bank account. Brown used the money for NFL tickets, concert tickets and other expensive things.
Judge Timothy Corrigan said, “Ms. Brown leveraged the authority of her office and the relationships she had cultivated to illegal purpose. She cast aside the very laws that she helped to enact. The rules, she decided, did not apply.” In January 2018 she will have to surrender for this crime.
