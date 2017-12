Awards season just got THAT much better!

Mike Epps is set to executive produce and host BET’S first ever Social Media Awards! According to reports, the show is said to reveal the best celebrity follows, biggest memes and honor the most viral moments of the year.

Comedian Mike Epps is not only executive producing but also hosting the one-hour show, alongside Kyra Robinson. The BET Social Awards will air live Sunday, Fev/ 11 at 7pm PT.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: