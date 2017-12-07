Sean P. Diddy Combs

Dominique Da Diva
Forbes Announces Top 3 Highest Earning Musicians Of 2017

In Rich People News…

Forbes just announced the Highest Earning Musicians of the Year. Diddy, Drake, Beyonce and The Weeknd are all among the top earners.

Diddy of course is the highest earner of the year, raking in a whole $130 Million due to his endorsement deal with Ciroc vodka.

Beyonce reigns supreme at No. 2 raking in $105 million due to her infamous #FormationWorldTour which grossed a whopping $250 Million dollars.

The Weeknd was number 4 on the list with $92 Million. Justin Bieber is the youngest on the list $83.5 million.

Peep the full list here!

