Senator Al Franken Resigns From Congress Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Senator Al Franken (D-MN) announces he is resigning from Congress after a number of women have come forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. In his speech to congress, Franken again stated that some of the allegations are not true while others he remembers differently. However he also stated how Donald Trump was caught on tape taking about sexual misconduct while Republicans continue to support Roy Moore even after accusations against him continue to surface.

On Tuesday, another Democrat, Rep. John Conyers announced his retirement after sexual harassment allegations were bought up with him.

