This Video Perfectly Describes How It Feels When The Real World Hits You After School

In America, we spend almost 14 mandatory years in school, and if we decide to pursue higher education, that’s an extra 4-15 years.

The hardest part about school is that it gets you while you’re young and your brain absorbs every ounce of informations it’s fed. The problem with that is we aren’t taught how to operate in the “real world” of bills, taxes and laws.

 

 

Musician Dave from Boyinaband breaks down some painful truths about our education system that’s also pretty funny.

 

