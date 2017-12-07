Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His Modest Momma

Global Grind

Asahd and his superstar dad, DJ Khaled, are the cutest father-son duo we’ve seen to date. But we can’t forget about the little man’s mom. After all, dad might’ve help him land the cover of Paper Magazine’s Winter 2017 issue, but momma gave him life.

Her name is Nicole Tuck, she’s DJ Khaled’s fiancée, and today is her birthday!

Hit the flip for six more times Asahd and his momma were basically twins, though, to tell the truth, the entire Khaled trio is pretty much working with the same exact face.

