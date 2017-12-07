You Can’t Buy Class: 14 Piping Hot Photos Of Our Latest #LawyerBae

Global Grind

All sworn in. #LawyerBae #BlackGirlMagic ⚖️👩🏽‍💼 👗: @calvinklein A post shared by dang Anna, Esq. (@danganna) on Dec 4, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

A beautiful black woman is going viral after she shared photos of herself at her swearing-in ceremony this week. Anna (@dangAnna) wears a bunch of hats—she’s a Fitness Instructor, web series host, member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and most recently an attorney. But she wanted to make it clear she isn’t your average lawyer, as she wrote on one photo she’s “redefining the courtroom.”

Hit the flip for our newest lawyer bae gone viral. She’s piping hot and trust us, you want to have her on your side.

Modern A post shared by dang Anna, Esq. (@danganna) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

