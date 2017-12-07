Governor Of Tennessee Looking Into Cyntoia Brown Case

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty
The heartbreaking story of
went viral after Cyntoia Brown , Rihanna and more wanted to advocate for her. According to Kim Kardashian , Brown as a child was trafficked and put into prostitution. Years ago she was sentenced for killing the man that sold her. Revolt
Since the video of Brown went viral the Tennessee governor,
wants to step in and look into the case. There are a couple of things that need to happen before she is possibly released. The Board if Parole will have to review a clemency application and it could possibly be granted or denied. Bill Haslam
Brown is currently 29 and if not granted clemency will not have a chance for parole until she is 51. A decision for clemency wouldn’t happen until next year and until then more information has to be gathered. Brown is receiving a lot of attention with #FreeCyntoiaBrown and now has help from Kardashian which has recruiter her own lawyer to help with this case.
