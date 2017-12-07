Governor Of Tennessee Looking Into Cyntoia Brown Case

KYSDC.Com

The heartbreaking story of Cyntoia Brown went viral after Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and more wanted to advocate for her. According to Revolt, Brown as a child was trafficked and put into prostitution. Years ago she was sentenced for killing the man that sold her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Since the video of Brown went viral the Tennessee governor, Bill Haslam wants to step in and look into the case. There are a couple of things that need to happen before she is possibly released. The Board if Parole will have to review a clemency application and it could possibly be granted or denied.

Brown is currently 29 and if not granted clemency will not have a chance for parole until she is 51. A decision for clemency wouldn’t happen until next year and until then more information has to be gathered. Brown is receiving a lot of attention with #FreeCyntoiaBrown and now has help from Kardashian which has recruiter her own lawyer to help with this case.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team to Help Free Cyntoia Brown

RELATED: #FreeCyntoiaBrown: Social Media Rallies Around Tennessee Teen Sentenced To Life In Prison After Fatally Shooting Her Abuser

RELATED: Jeff Johnson Explains Why The Story Of Cyntonia Brown Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: