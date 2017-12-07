Judge Hatchett’s Son Still Wants Justice After His Wife Died After Giving Birth

KYSDC.Com

The day people become parents is supposed to be one of the happiest days of their lives. For Judge Hatchett’s son, Charles Johnson IV it was one of the most heartbreaking days. According to Essence, just hours after his wife, Kira Johnson gave birth from a C-section she passed away.

He recalls the evening before and said, “We were both planning to wear sweats and be very relaxed and casual. But I remember her combing her hair, looking in the mirror and saying, ‘You know what? I want to be really pretty for Langston.’ ” She went into the closet picked out a dress and beautiful jewelry for the big day. After the C-section she suffered a lot of pain, lost color and turned groggy.

That evening doctors found that she had internal bleeding by a lacerated bladder and passed away. Months later Charles filed a medical malpractice lawsuit. He said, “No one should have to feel this immense pain.” He also believes he owes this to his wife and doesn’t want this to happen to another family. Charles plans on raising their sons just like they were going to when she was here and wants to make her proud. We will keep you posted on what happens with the lawsuit.

