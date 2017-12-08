White Woman Acts As If Black Passenger Couldn’t Afford First Class, His Savage Response Goes Viral

First it was ATL news anchor Sharon Reed providing the best on-air clapback we have ever seen, and now there’s another savage response going viral.

While flying from Washington D.C. to the Dominican Republic, Emmit Walker, who is Black, was minding his own business when he was standing in the pre-board line to his first class seat out of the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Out of nowhere, he was rudely interrupted by a white female passenger in line, how believed that there was no way that this man of color could afford to be in first class. Well, she picked the wrong one that day, because Walker swiftly put her in her place.

And thanks to the power of Facebook, Walker shared his story for the world to see just how prevalent racial bias and stereotypes are in society.

Here he is below recalling what happened, tagging the unidentified white woman standing behind him, with the Snapchat headline, “This lady is funny lmao.”

According to Walker, here’s what went down:

Her: excuse me i believe you may be in the wrong place you need to let us thru. This line is for priority boarding

Me: priority meaning first class correct?

Her: Yes…now excuse me they will call y’all after we board

Me: *shove first class priority boarding pass in her face* you can relax ma’am I’m in the right spot, been here longer, so you can board after me

Her: *still won’t let It go* he must be military or something, but we paid for our seats so he still should have to wait

Me: nope [too] big to ever be in anybodies military. I’m just a n***a with money

Everybody waiting in line: starts to clap lmao

YAAASSS!!! You better let her have it!

To no one’s surprise, Walker’s post has gone viral with nearly a whopping 700K likes and 250K shares since it was posted on Tuesday. Folks clearly loved how he let that woman know about herself. But most importantly (and sadly), this incident continues to show how #FlyingWhileBlack is way too real for many of us who are traveling.

Hopefully, this public shaming will be the wake up call this white woman so desperately needs because in 2017, yes Black folks can afford to be in first class.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever experienced something similar while flying?

RELATED NEWS:

NAACP Warns Black Passengers Against Traveling With American Airlines

Get It Together! Passengers Get Into A Fistfight On A Southwest Plane

Two Delta Passengers Busted For Having Oral Sex In Their Seats

Also On 93.9 WKYS: