K. Michelle Speaks Out About R. Kelly Alleged Sexual Abuse Stories [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

R&B singer, K. Michelle in a recent interview with Revolt spoke out about R. Kelly and how he allegedly sexually abused women and kept them hostage in a home. K.Michelle mentioned that she owes R. Kelly a lot because he helped her with her career. As she spoke about R. Kelly she also talked about how she was abused in the past while in a relationship.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

K. Michelle said, “I respect everything he’s done for me and taught me. I wouldn’t be the artist I am today, I wouldn’t know how to record, I wouldn’t know the importance of the music. So my loyalty always has a point. But for me, you’ll never hear me tell another woman what she went through.” K.Michelle also talked about how people called her names when she came out to tell her story.

She said, “As women, how about we make sure that we pay attention to somebody’s child, somebody’s daughter, and that we stop calling other woman liars? Because you know what that does? I’m still living that down.” K.Michelle never wanted to speak bad about R. Kelly or the women that claim they were abused, but believes everyone should have a right to tell their story.

RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputy Suing R. Kelly For Having Affair With His Wife

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters

RELATED: R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

The Latest: