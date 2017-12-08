R&B singer, K. Michelle in a recent interview with Revolt spoke out about R. Kelly and how he allegedly sexually abused women and kept them hostage in a home. K.Michelle mentioned that she owes R. Kelly a lot because he helped her with her career. As she spoke about R. Kelly she also talked about how she was abused in the past while in a relationship.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
K. Michelle said, “I respect everything he’s done for me and taught me. I wouldn’t be the artist I am today, I wouldn’t know how to record, I wouldn’t know the importance of the music. So my loyalty always has a point. But for me, you’ll never hear me tell another woman what she went through.” K.Michelle also talked about how people called her names when she came out to tell her story.
She said, “As women, how about we make sure that we pay attention to somebody’s child, somebody’s daughter, and that we stop calling other woman liars? Because you know what that does? I’m still living that down.” K.Michelle never wanted to speak bad about R. Kelly or the women that claim they were abused, but believes everyone should have a right to tell their story.
RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputy Suing R. Kelly For Having Affair With His Wife
RELATED: R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters
RELATED: R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend [PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- When You Complain Your Feet Hurt Think Of A Man With No Feet [The Fam Vitamin]
- Danni’s Dish: Nick Cannon Has An Idea On How To Protect Women With An App
- ‘Insult To The People:’ John Lewis Skipping Civil Rights Museum Debut Due To Trump
- K. Michelle Speaks Out About R. Kelly Alleged Sexual Abuse Stories [VIDEO]