NEWS ROUNDUP: Diddy Tops Forbes Paid Musician List; Trump’s ‘Impairment’ Criticisms; Emergency In San Diego

BIG NEWS

Sean “Diddy” Combs may not have released new music in a while, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming Forbes’ highest paid musician of 2017. He has his business savvy to thank for the achievement.

“I’m the average person,” Diddy told Forbes. “I started looking at business at the age of 12, [from] delivering newspapers to working in gas station bathrooms, or even doing things like being a background dancer or a stylist. Whatever I could do to get close to the industry.”

With $130 million in the bank this year, Diddy surpasses Beyoncé—who’s at #2 with $105 million—and Drake—who’s at #3 with $94 million.

World's highest paid musicians of 2017:

1. Diddy – $130 million

2. Beyoncé – $105 million

3. Drake – $94 million

BIG LIES

Following Trump’s slurred Jerusalem speech, former McCain aide Steve Schmidt says the president’s “impairment is chilling.”

“I don’t know the cause of it, but when you combine it with [Sen.] Bob Corker’s critique that the president of the United States is unstable, that he’s dangerous, when you look at the private comments that are made by members of Congress around his stability, you look at his actions in recent weeks,” Schmidt, who’s also a MSNBC contributor, said on Morning Joe.

“The question of his fitness, of his stability, is in the air,” he continued. “And it doesn’t get better when you see clear impairments.”

If you missed the speech that has Schmidt and everyone talking, you can watch a clip here.

BIG FACTS

California governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in San Diego on Thursday as winds bring wildfires to North County. The fire, which is being called the Lilac Wildfire, broke out as firefighters attempted to quell the flames in Ventura, according to KPBS News. It reportedly expanded 4 square miles in hours, burning through trailer homes and a retirement community as well as killing race horses.

