Exclusive: Watch Niecy Nash Give Matt Damon & Kristin Wiig The 411 On Living Small

Matt Damon, Kristin Wiig and Niecy Nash star in the new movie Downsizing. The film is visually beautiful with some epic scenery and great special effects that turn one family into 5-inch versions of themselves in order to save the world and live larger than life. In this scene We see Matt Damon, Kristin Wiig and Niecy Nash fill out their entry form into Leisureland a micro-community where all the little people want to live. Check it out.

Downsizing hits theaters December 22nd, 2017

