Taraji Henson Channels Her Inner Foxy Brown For Magazine Shoot

In promoting her new movie, Proud Mary, Taraji P. Henson snapped some hot photos for Iris Covet Book, giving us some serious Foxy Brown vibes.

Looking real comfortable ❤ #bighairfridays #melanin #tarajiphenson #blackgirlmagic #blacklove #goddess #welove #bighair A post shared by Matwale M. Mckenzie (@twaaley28) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Taraji is sporting a sexy mega afro with a white Michael Kors jacket while sporting a flawless gold necklace by Marc Jacobs.The Empire actress not only paid tribute to legendary Blaxpoitation film actress Pam Grier, but also sat down with her to talk sisterhood in Hollywood.

“I don’t understand hating another woman. We go through so much as women. Why am I, another woman, going to add to the stresses that women already have? Why would I do that?”

Taraji expressed her thoughts with Pam Grier while being interviewed by her for the magazine shoot. She also discusses her new role in the Proud Mary movie, paying tribute to the Ms. Grier and the remarkable work she’s done, paving the way for black women in entertainment.

See what else Taraji has to say about uniting women in entertainment and see more of her beautiful photos by going here.

