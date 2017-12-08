HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Out Naomie Harris’ New Bob Cut

Hello Beautiful

Actress Naomie Harris hosted the OMEGA Her Time pop-up dedication event in New York City last night sporting toned legs and an ultra cut bouncy bob-cut.

Her sleek, bold, black bob was complimented by a a matching Louis Vuitton set in all black. The original outfit came with a ruffled, long sleeved top and shorts that showed off her beautiful legs, giving her a sexy Renaissance look. Take another close up look at her new fresh cut!

Trying out a #bob today! #hair thanks to the fabulous @kimblehaircare makeup by @makeupbymotoko #photoshoot day! A post shared by Naomie Harris (@naomieharris) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

What do you think of Naomi’s new cut? Is it haute or should she have stuck to her longer locks? Vote below to tell us!!!!

