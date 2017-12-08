The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For Not Wanting To Help Son With Homework

Mompreneur and social media star Draya Michele caught some flack from the Internet, after she revealed she was tired of helping her son Kniko with his homework.

The mama of two told her Instagram followers that she was tired of hearing her son’s speech for school that he had been practicing two times a day for the past two months.

She also mentioned helping her son with the topic was a “snooze.”

"She has him harassing me" to sign a paper. A mother. pic.twitter.com/wEwTGZ2o85 — K (@BRedLove) December 8, 2017

The Internet blew up with critical tweets of the former reality star:

Lmao #DrayaMichele out here still not wanting to raise her actual kids. Ew. Hate women like her. Scum of the actual earth. — Just a girl (@socalledelite) December 8, 2017

Draya Michele is complaining about signing her son’s homework everyday yet she signs her signature everyday for fans without complaining? Wow! Must be a hard life for her. #DrayaMichele pic.twitter.com/0vtZbDGoMh — Eddy Bee 🐝💜 (@EddyBee26) December 8, 2017

She even received The Breakfast Club’s infamous Donkey Of The Day award for her comments:

#drayamichele out here trying to stop her son from flourishing… 😩 https://t.co/OCwCaiCzSR — CoreVizionTv Network (@CoreVizionTv) December 8, 2017

Well, all moms, even moms running multi-million dollar businesses need time to vent or get annoyed. Is this an overreaction, or is the backlash warranted?

Weigh in below:

