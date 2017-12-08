Mike Classic Hops On This Nas Classic For #RhymingWithDJCaesar

Representing Queens, New York, one of the bright lights shinning going into 2018 is artist Mike Classic, who stopped by Boom 103.9 recently and sat down with DJ Caesar.

Over the timeless classic “Nas Is Like” instrumental, Mike Classic lays it all on the line in the latest installment of #RhymingWithDJCaesar!

His single Woosah has been flying up the charts and racking up the streams with over 120,000+ views for his video and single “Woosah”. Follow him on IG at Mike Classic!

