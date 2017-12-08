Firefighters Pissed At Youtube Prankster Who Cemented His Head To A Microwave

A Youtube prankster has firefighters in West Midland pissed after they had to spend over an hour freeing his head from a kitchen appliance. The prankster, Twitter user @JayFromTGF, deliberately cemented his head to a microwave and says he’s traumatized after the “near death experience.”
But the team who responded to the emergency say there are far from impressed and even tweeted out photos of the bizarre incident. See that up top and their video statement below.
As for the rest of Twitter, they weren’t feeling Jay’s foolishness either.
Moral of the story: don’t do dumb sh*t and then waste everybody’s time when you need saving.
