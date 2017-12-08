Tracee Ellis Ross Teaches Sexual Assault is Bad with “The Handsy Man” on Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

Tracee Ellis Ross filled in for Jimmy Fallon on his late night talk show Wednesday and used the platform to present a nursery rhyme for the creepy office aggressors who can’t keep their hands to themselves. Watch “The Handsy Man” in the video below.

