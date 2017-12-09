Deray Davis Speaks On Defining His Relationship With The Two Women He’s With

KYSDC.Com

Deray Davis is funny, talented and in love with two women. According to XO Necole, he’s been with one of the women for five years and the other for two-and-a-half. During an interview on “The Real” he discussed his relationship and why they are okay being in what they call a “throuple.”

He said, “They’re very comfortable, cause I’m very open. I don’t make it where it’s all, ‘Oooh, look what I’m doing!’ I’m not a player.” In the past Davis dated Claudia Jordan and she blasted him on social media about how he had too many women and cheated. From then Davis decided that he would keep it real. The three are seen on Instagram out and Davis is never shy to speak on the relationship.

hello.. my name is Freedom Love. LIKE IT IF U LOVE TO LOVE! @ashleycoco_ @karytasantos #happyHalloween @theshaderoom start #BAESwatch for the ThreeLationships 🤙🏾 #NYCnights A post shared by DERAY DAVIS (@deraydavis) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

In the article it talks about establishing relationships and said, “Plenty of women think a good man who is able to fully commit is a unicorn. We say we don’t want this or that in a relationship when, in fact, often times, we less than our expectations in fear that speaking up will send him running to another woman’s arms.” It also talked about why we need to talk to our partner about what we want in the relationship. What do you think of Deray’s relationship?

