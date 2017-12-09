Snow Day: Hitting The Road? Check Here First!

It’s snowing already! The white stuff blanketed Richmond and surrounding areas late Friday afternoon creating a majestic winter wonderland.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Most people will be camping indoors, however, if you must drive the Richmond Police Department urges travelers to drive slowly. Very slowly. According to NBC 12, as of early Saturday morning, Virginia State Troopers had already responded to over 240 crashes.
Along with driving slowly, AAA offers these excellent driving tips to help you get there safely.
1. NEVER warm up your vehicle in a closed garage. Burning fuel like gasoline produces carbon monoxide. If inhaled, it can cause headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, loss of consciousness, brain damage, and even death.
2. Avoid driving while you’re tired. Make sure you are fully rested before getting behind the wheel.
3. Check your tire pressure in the morning. Lower pressure is better in the colder months to allow better traction in bad weather.
4. Got gas? Keep your tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
5. Cruise control is never a good idea when driving on any slick surface. Whether it’s rain, ice, or sand drive manually to prevent additional risks.
6. When driving, always look and steer where you want to go. Use a visual target as a reference point. You typically steer where you look.
7. Buckle up. Always use your seat belt.
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @kissrichmond
See Pictures From The Radio One Richmond Toy Drive!
See Pictures From The Radio One Richmond Toy Drive!
1. Radio One Richmond Toy Drive1 of 19
2. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 2 of 19
3. Radio One Richmond Toy Drive3 of 19
4. Radio One Richmond Toy Drive4 of 19
5. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 5 of 19
6. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 6 of 19
7. Radio One Richmond Toy Drive7 of 19
8. Radio One Richmond Toy Drive8 of 19
9. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 9 of 19
10. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 10 of 19
11. Radio One Richmond Toy Drive11 of 19
12. Radio One Richmond Toy Drive12 of 19
13. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 13 of 19
14. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 14 of 19
15. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 15 of 19
16. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 16 of 19
17. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 17 of 19
18. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 18 of 19
19. Radio One Richmond Toy DriveSource:Radio One Richmond 19 of 19
Latest…
- Cardi B Has A Fear!!!
- The Pied Piper Got Robbed!!!
- Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn One Of His Homes Into A Trap House?
- Florida Man Gets Beaten Up By Girlfriend And The Mother Of A 9-Year-Old He Was Caught On Tape Molesting