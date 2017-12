R. Kelly’s ATL home was broken into!

On Friday…Kellz announced that his ATL home was robbed.They got off with TV’s and furniture! He says that’s what happens when when you let people get close to you. According to Kellz…he thinks it was an inside job (he actually thinks it’s someone he’s known for 25-35 years!

But in the same breath…he’s talking about working on new music…so I’m not really sure!!

…Still encouraged. Still blessed. A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

