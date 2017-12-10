Cardi B Has A Fear!!!

Cardi B’s year has been nothing short of amazing!!

But at the end of the day…Cardi is just a regular chick who has fears like all of us!! She was performing at LIV nightclub in Miami and decided to hop into the DJ booth! Only problem is that Cardi has a real fear of heights. So even tho she is gangsta af…she held onto her bodyguards hand the entire time! I’m not mad at that! At least she conquered her fear…all while performing “Bodak Yellow”, “No Limit” and of course “Motorsport”!!!

