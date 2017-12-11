Several injured, One Arrested After Device Explodes At New York Port Authority

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Several injured, One Arrested After Device Explodes At New York Port Authority

Staff
Leave a comment

At least one person his injured and another police custody after device exploded in a Manhattan subway Monday morning. Several witnesses said that the explosions were heard around 7:45 a.m. EST.

NY Police confirm pipe bombing at port authority near subway. A suspected bomber in custody. Two are hurt including the suspect who has not been named as of yet.

A man with a “possible second device” has been detained in a subway tunnel according to reports. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

The New York Police Department sent a Twitter alert that the explosion occurred near 42nd street and 8th Avenue. Port Authority is a massive transit hub where several thousand people commute each day.

Source: Fox 61, CBSNews Twitter, Hello Beautiful
Also Read:
Niger Ambush Was ‘Worst Military Fiasco’ Of Trump Administration
Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos