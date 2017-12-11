Why Phaedra Parks Won’t Return To “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

The season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is heating up and some fans are missing Phaedra Parks. According to a recent interview on TMZ, Parks said, “I have no desire to. I mean, I’ve turned the page. I love being happy. I love living drama-free. My kids are happy and I am able to enjoy life.” Parks recently also added a new job to her resume by signing a contract with Wilhelmina Models.

Parks was let go of the show for spreading lies about her cast mate Kandi Burruss. At that point there had been several lies that Parks had told including about her divorce to ex-husband Apollo Nida. She seems to be happy with her life and said, “Any woman who does reality should be congratulated and praised because honey, it’s a lot to it and people don’t really understand it until they’ve tried it.”

