News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch A Woman Threaten To “Kill Everybody” On Southwest Airlines Flight

It seems she was angry she couldn't have a cigarette...

Global Grind
Leave a comment

On her way to Sacramento from Portland this weekend, a woman was caught smoking in aboard a plane and tampering with the smoke detector in the bathroom. After she was caught, the woman threatened to “kill everybody on this plane” if it didn’t land immediately. When the plane did finally land, she was escorted to law enforcement, KOIN reports.

Puffy and Jennifer Lopez Break Up

11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

Continue reading 11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos