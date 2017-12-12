Chris Bosh’s Mom Denies Having Anything To Do With Drug Sting

Chris Bosh’s mom, Frieda Bosh, is trying to clear up the reports since last week her Texas home was raided by drug enforcement agents. She says because she’s being evicted, she’d taken in tenants to make money.

Cops believe crack cocaine and heroin were being trafficked inside the home.

“This is a home my son and I built together 12 years ago. Chris is evicting me from my home as we speak. Because he’s evicting me, for the last three months I’ve taken tenants. Next thing I know, I hear glass shattering…police…oops mistake. It was a landlord tenant relationship. They moved and the police got them and they tore my house up.”

Frieda and Chris have not spoken in over 5 years. Press play to hear in her own words.

