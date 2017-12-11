Sen. Cory Booker Speaks Out About Trump’s Alleged Sexual Harassment Allegations

KYSDC.Com

Over the past couple of weeks women have come forward to speak out about men allegedly sexually assaulting them. This week several women will come forward to talk about Trump allegedly sexually harassing them. According to Vice News, Sen. Cory Booker wants Trump to resign.

During his presidential campaign videos came out with Trump speaking on what he does when he meets certain ladies. Last week John Conyers and Al Franken resigned from their positions after sexual assault allegations surfaced. Booker said, “I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office. My question is, why isn’t Donald Trump doing the same thing — who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward. The fact pattern on him is far more damning than the fact pattern on Al Franken.”

So far Trump has denied these allegations and hasn’t spoken out about the women who came forward. Booker mentioned, “If a person is banned from a mall they should definitely not be in the United States Senate.” We will keep you updated after the women tell their stories about Trump.

