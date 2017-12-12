K. Michelle Says, “I’m Getting Rid Of My Fake Booty”

*Cues New Year New Me Post!*

Yes hunnie, K. Michelle is going all natural in 2018! The reality tv star/ singer just released her fourth solo album, Kimberly: The People I Use To Know, says she’s no longer interested in having a fake butt and that it was simply a phase.

I think it was a trend for me. Even January 12th, I literally have to lay down again to get these foreign objects out of my body.

As you may know, she began this process earlier this year. Altering it to be smaller. She says it was more like a trend for her.

We all go to the same doctor. It’s the same doctor everybody in the industry goes to. The same doctor to get they’re butt done and now we’ve lost weight, we’ve had kids and other things like that and our butt is going another direction as well. Now you gotta correct it. And now you gotta go fix it.

“I was altering. Now I’m getting it completely out on the 12th of January.”

#AllNatural2018?! Are you down?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: