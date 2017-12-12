The Mother Of Bullied Kid Who Went Viral Is Exposed As A Racist

Keaton Jones had all of America rooting for him when his mother, Kimberly Jones, posted an emotional video of him in tears about being bullied. See the video below:

As someone who was bullied as a kid and has spoken out against it in the past, as well as speaking at schools on the topic, I feel that this video should be seen by every human on the planet. Keaton Jones and his message can change the world. Let's give him the power to do so. pic.twitter.com/ErxMa5qwQN — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) December 11, 2017

A GoFundMe page was created by a man named Joseph Lam ( it’s not clear if he knows Keaton or his mother) for Keaton to “to help with this child’s future.” The page has already received $57,000 in donations. However, the Internet has a long memory. Shortly after the story went viral, old posts of Kimberly went viral, which included her proudly holding a Confederate Flag and telling “butt hurt Americans” to stop complaining. See the receipts:

YALL THE WHOLE KEATON GETTING BULLIED THING WAS A SCAM. HIS MOTHER KIMBERLY JONES IS A RACIST AND WAS ONLY INTERESTED IN MONEY. pic.twitter.com/INswosVzTz — that shit hurted! (@gonzcris13) December 12, 2017

Kimberly Jones did admit the pics with the Confederate flag are her and told Fox News, “I’ve taken that down for a reason.” However, she didn’t reveal what the reason.

For even more receipts, popular MMA fighter Joe Schilling offered to bring Keaton to an MMA show in Los Angeles, but he said the mother just “wants money” and asked him to share the GoFundMe page. Kimberly Jones denies this, but see Joe’s video below.

Now, according to the New York Daily News, GoFundMe has put the page on hold “until the company verifies a campaign beneficiary.”

Hopefully, the mother did not exploit her child to make money, but judging by the receipts from social media, something in the milk ain’t clean.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, Fox News

Also On 93.9 WKYS: