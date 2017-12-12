Did Matt Lauer Allegedly Father Two Kids With Other Women?

KYSDC.Com

Matt Lauer was recently let go from “Today” show and now more shocking reports are coming out about him. According to Hollywood Life, Lauer allegedly has fathered two children from other women. Lauer already has three children with his wife Annette Roque.

A insider tip said, “all of Matt’s secrets are coming back to haunt him, and the most damaging one is the one he’s terrified of facing: that he has children out there with other women. At NBC, it was a much-discussed topic for years.” Other reports say that his wife will be filing for divorce soon. Annette recently left there home with their children and allegedly not wearing her wedding ring.

Sources say, “Matt is doing his best to be a good, present father for his kids during this challenging time.” Lauer is also trying to get the rest of his pay from the “Today” show, but not sure if he will receive it. We will keep you updated about this story.

