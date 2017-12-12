How Come Those Plastic Cake Containers Make It So Hard To Discreetly Grab Your 3rd Piece?

Global Grind

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a nice piece of cake or three every once in a while–but we’ve alllllll been through the struggle of trying to grab that cake without sending notice to everyone in the neighborhood. Whether it’s 1pm or 2am, sometimes you just gotta reach into the fridge and confidently enjoy that next piece…that still doesn’t mean you want everyone in the family to know that’s what you’re doing. We’ve all been there: you reach into the fridge and take out the cake ever so slightly, try to delicately take off the top of the container, and well, there really is not delicate way to take the top off. The crinkle of that thick plastic is the shot heard ’round the world.

It’s important to remember that you’re not alone in the fight against plastic cake containers. This tweet that started circulating twitter talking about all of the hardships caused by these devilish things is way too relatable.

Number one, why these shits so hard to open? Number two, they loud as hell. Whole fuckin country know you tryna get a piece of cake pic.twitter.com/EBRgsUMzHW — Asia Cheyanne (@AsiaAtItAgain) December 11, 2017

And you can forget tryna be silent at the function when you on your 8th piece. “You In there getting ANOTHER one” — Asia Cheyanne (@AsiaAtItAgain) December 11, 2017

Once people joined in talking about their experiences getting cake from these things, it was like one big happy family. Join in on laughing at these way-too-familiar scenarios, and if you’ve never experienced any of these…you just might not like cake that much.

Me: I'm just gonna get myself a piece ain't no one gonna notice Ckae container: pic.twitter.com/6yZcytwNwo — Thanks_Striding (@sir_stride) December 12, 2017

sounds like a drive by tbh — Charles Sparkley (@Camuraii) December 11, 2017

“Are you in there getting cake? Can you get me a slice too?”

“Oh she’s in there? I want one!”

“Yeah grab me one too!” pic.twitter.com/XFqAXhdP7A — Chocolate Bodied ™ (@chocolatebodied) December 12, 2017

“i’m just gone get myself a piece of cake ain’t nobody gonna know” *starts to open it* pic.twitter.com/dswZXlyupg — HOOOYAAHH‼️ (@AwwwBreezy) December 12, 2017

