Global Grind

All of us most likely tried to manipulate our parents once or twice to get what wanted. But Danielle Grubisic‘s little sister took things to a whole new level by giving her father a presentation.

Baby sis really wanted a pet cat, so she created a “wall of sorrow” to tried and get her father to give her one. Swipe through to check out her work.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: