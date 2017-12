Global Grind

Some things are just so commonplace in our lives that we never take the time out to question their origins — like candy canes.

candy canes are great because they have every trait of a perfect candy – breaks before you touch it

– is as inconveniently shaped for human mouths as physically possible

– sticks to fucking everything

– impales the living shit out of tongues

– religious overtones

– mint — Matt Herzog (@Ziggit_E) December 4, 2017

Candy Canes are the staple candy of the holiday season and originated in Germany over 250 years. But have you ever wondered how the minty, J shaped hard candy is made? Check it out in the captivating clip below.

This is how candy canes are made, and it's absolutely hypnotic. pic.twitter.com/sUdUy3Yk2s — Thrillist (@Thrillist) December 11, 2017

Hit the flip for a more in depth look.

