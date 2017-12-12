Music
New Orleans Dancers Won’t Let The Snow Stop Them From Bouncing

They throw down despite the weather.

Global Grind
2010 Voodoo Experience - Day 3

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Snow has hit the south once again and it’s put one group of New Orleans dancers in a good mood. Check out Skip and Ya Boy Big Choo drop that holiday bounce right in the middle of snowfall.

